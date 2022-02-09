Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTX. CL King dropped their target price on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.40. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $64.59 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

