Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Mimecast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded Mimecast from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Mimecast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Mimecast stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Mimecast had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 17.1% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 773,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,056,000 after buying an additional 113,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 9.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after buying an additional 122,853 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 155,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

