Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Down 2.7%

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.62 and last traded at $29.68. 1,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 114,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $653.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $347,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,873 shares of company stock valued at $666,721. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 221,464 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,247,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 120,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 375.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.