Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Midland States Bancorp has increased its dividend by 27.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Midland States Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Shares of MSBI opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSBI shares. TheStreet upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stephens cut Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $347,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,873 shares of company stock worth $666,721 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 110.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 14.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 839.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 39,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 58.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,531 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 9.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the period. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

