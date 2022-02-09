Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,808 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.0% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $304.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.17. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

