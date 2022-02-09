Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.6% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after buying an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after buying an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after buying an additional 2,669,080 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT opened at $304.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.17. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

