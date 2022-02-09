Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous dividend of $0.09. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Micro Focus International stock opened at GBX 446.70 ($6.04) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27. Micro Focus International has a 12 month low of GBX 309.94 ($4.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 596.20 ($8.06). The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 408.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 404.65.

In related news, insider Greg Lock bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of £1,044,000 ($1,411,764.71).

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

