Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Up to $5.47

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $5.96. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 4,776 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFGP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 38.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the third quarter worth $1,223,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 27.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.