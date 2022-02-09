Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Up to $5.47

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $5.96. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 4,776 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFGP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42.
Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)
Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Micro Focus International (MFGP)
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.