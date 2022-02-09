MIB Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $635,407.30 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $635,407.30 and $371.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00081712 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00017013 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 445,295,161 coins and its circulating supply is 167,993,233 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

