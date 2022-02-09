Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lowered its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.0% of Zacks Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $62,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $6.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.18. 1,130,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,091,766. The company has a market cap of $629.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.31. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.15 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,473 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,245 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.