Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 157,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total transaction of $539,208.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.12, for a total value of $317,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,846. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

MLAB opened at $273.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.60 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.83. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.76%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

