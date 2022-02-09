Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $235.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.56. Meridian has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.89.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. Meridian had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meridian during the fourth quarter worth $11,974,000. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter worth about $4,486,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Meridian in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 37.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

