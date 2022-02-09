Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Meggitt (LON:MGGT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.82) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.82) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.14) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meggitt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 695 ($9.40).

Meggitt stock opened at GBX 748.40 ($10.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.84. Meggitt has a 52-week low of GBX 391.90 ($5.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 846 ($11.44). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 740.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 719.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In related news, insider Tony Wood sold 52,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($10.02), for a total value of £392,611.44 ($530,914.73).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

