MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MD. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

NYSE:MD opened at $24.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 87,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $2,396,312.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,687. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

