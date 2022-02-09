McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $303.00 at UBS Group

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $245.00 to $303.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MCK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.38.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $277.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.05 and a 200 day moving average of $220.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson has a 12-month low of $169.34 and a 12-month high of $278.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McKesson will post 23.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,293 shares of company stock worth $5,845,228. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

