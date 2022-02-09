McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,273 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners comprises 1.6% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $9,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3,271.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after buying an additional 1,881,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after buying an additional 261,203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 36.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after buying an additional 230,652 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 208.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 147,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 573,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,308,000 after purchasing an additional 97,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CQP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. 1,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.91. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $51.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CQP shares. Barclays lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

