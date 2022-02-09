McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,983 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after buying an additional 363,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
COP stock traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, reaching $93.96. 129,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,066,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average of $69.97. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The firm has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 13.20%.
In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.68.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).
Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.