McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,983 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after buying an additional 363,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP stock traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, reaching $93.96. 129,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,066,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average of $69.97. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The firm has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 13.20%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.68.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

