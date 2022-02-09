McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,440 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.68. 65,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 3.66.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $240,473.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 17,333 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $594,175.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,332 in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.82.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

