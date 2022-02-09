McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.75

McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.75 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 7.14 ($0.10), with a volume of 1,274,348 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,034.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of £19.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01.

McColl's Retail Group

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, general merchandise, news and magazines, and services, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

