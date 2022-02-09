MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.41 and last traded at $15.41. Approximately 6,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 541,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $857.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.11.
About MBIA (NYSE:MBI)
MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.
