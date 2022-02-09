MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.41 and last traded at $15.41. Approximately 6,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 541,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $857.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in MBIA by 598.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,593,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,422 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in MBIA by 628.7% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,234,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,299,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,279 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in MBIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,578,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MBIA by 455.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 290,756 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in MBIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

