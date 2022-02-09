Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:MAV4)

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MAV4 opened at GBX 71 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.85. The firm has a market cap of £78.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 has a twelve month low of GBX 62 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 72 ($0.97).

Get Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 alerts:

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in mature and later stage. It seeks to invest in mature small and medium sized companies operating in a range of sectors and AIM/ISDX quoted companies. The fund invests in the United Kingdom. It does not invest more than Â£1 million ($1.2 million) in its companies within one year.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.