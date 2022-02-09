Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Price Target Cut to GBX 969 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,014 ($13.71) to GBX 969 ($13.10) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.71) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 970 ($13.12) target price on the stock.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

Shares of LON MTW opened at GBX 807 ($10.91) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 838.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 803.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £410.71 million and a P/E ratio of 163.00. Mattioli Woods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 673.55 ($9.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 908 ($12.28).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is 4.04%.

In other news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 14,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.51), for a total transaction of £121,352.60 ($164,100.88).

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.