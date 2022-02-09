Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Sold by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.30% of Matthews International worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MATW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Matthews International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Matthews International by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Matthews International by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 36,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Matthews International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MATW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Matthews International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.35. 870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,871. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -71.79 and a beta of 1.11. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

