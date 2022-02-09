Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $26.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAT. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Mattel alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Mattel by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Mattel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,526,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,974,000 after purchasing an additional 199,150 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 383.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 127,417 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Mattel by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 247,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,647. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.55.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.