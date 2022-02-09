Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of MTRX stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.58. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47.
In other Matrix Service news, Director John D. Chandler bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John R. Hewitt bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 7.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.
Matrix Service Company Profile
Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.
