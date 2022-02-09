Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Increased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 266.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.9% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 709,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,523,000 after buying an additional 97,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,938 shares of company stock worth $220,493,126 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.24.

NYSE MA opened at $374.37 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

