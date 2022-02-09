Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 871,206 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.9% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,832,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,694,000 after acquiring an additional 119,452 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 37,256.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 115,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 27.2% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,938 shares of company stock valued at $220,493,126 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.24.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $6.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.19. 171,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,704,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.69. The company has a market cap of $374.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

