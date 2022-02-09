Mask Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $203.85 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $203.85 million and approximately $44.86 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for about $7.00 or 0.00015968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00041774 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00106534 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

MASK is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

