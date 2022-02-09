Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 27,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.36, for a total value of $8,317,234.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,661 shares of company stock valued at $25,555,795. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $224.52 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $198.24 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.46.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

