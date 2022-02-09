Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.09% of Perdoceo Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 6.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of PRDO opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $749.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

