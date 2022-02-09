Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $723,000 Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.10% of Movado Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Movado Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,253,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Movado Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Movado Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after acquiring an additional 73,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $428,824.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Behzad Soltani sold 7,197 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $322,065.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,040 shares of company stock worth $4,354,986. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $895.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.25.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

