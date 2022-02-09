Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 19,666 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,666 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.09% of Earthstone Energy worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

ESTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.98. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 2.39.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

