Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

