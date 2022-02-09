Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 117.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Safehold were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after buying an additional 776,597 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Safehold by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safehold alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SAFE shares. Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46 and a beta of -0.27. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $95.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.58 per share, with a total value of $91,754.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 213,901 shares of company stock worth $15,087,999. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.