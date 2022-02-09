Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after acquiring an additional 291,512 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Shares of KIDS opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $923.88 million, a PE ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.27. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $73.91.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.42 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.