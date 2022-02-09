Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 10,626 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 145.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of Simulations Plus worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 98,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLP. Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $364,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,600 shares of company stock worth $1,778,951. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $840.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.98 and a beta of 0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

