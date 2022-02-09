Martingale Asset Management L P Has $830,000 Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 121.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,208,000 after buying an additional 103,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 39,027 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 487,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 360,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.87. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $127.74. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

