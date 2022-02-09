Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 181.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 84,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of ALX stock opened at $260.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.59. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.15 and a 1-year high of $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 125.35%.

Alexander’s Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.