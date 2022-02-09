Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 181.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 84,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

NYSE ALX opened at $260.81 on Wednesday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a one year low of $246.15 and a one year high of $308.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 125.35%.

ALX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.