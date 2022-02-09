Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 5,700 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 121.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at about $5,186,000. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $982,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $127.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.87.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.