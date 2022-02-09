Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 63,687 Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of Perdoceo Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 121.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 61.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,610,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,460,000 after buying an additional 290,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.