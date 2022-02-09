Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MAKSY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 275 ($3.72) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

