Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,610,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,515 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $82,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,388. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $51.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

