Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,319,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,515 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $66,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,236,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,318. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

