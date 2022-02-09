Mariner LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,536 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $235,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,223,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,329,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,081,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,404,000 after buying an additional 153,739 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,774,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,660,000 after buying an additional 71,780 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 607,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,934,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 515,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,327,000 after buying an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,983. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

