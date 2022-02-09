Mariner LLC Buys 29,672 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $73,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after buying an additional 418,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,891,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,436,504,000 after purchasing an additional 190,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

NKE stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

