Marathon Oil (MRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Marathon Oil to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MRO opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $22.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marathon Oil stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 851,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Marathon Oil worth $62,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.