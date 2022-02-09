Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $23.51

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.51, but opened at $24.79. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 102,406 shares traded.

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 4.63.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 625,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,539,000 after buying an additional 135,591 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $641,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 113,808 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,130,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,139,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.