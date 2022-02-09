Marathon Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Marathon Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,417 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,287 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $500.22 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $418.07 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $552.31 and a 200-day moving average of $557.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

