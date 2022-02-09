Marathon Capital Management Reduces Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Capital Management lowered its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 238.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 38,758 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.